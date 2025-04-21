"We Don't Deserve Good Things": Redditor After Train Travel In India

A frustrated railway passenger has slammed fellow Indian travellers for their lack of civic sense. In a scathing Reddit post, the passenger, who was aboard a 3AC coach, recounted his journey marred by filth, noise and general disregard for cleanliness.

The post titled "We Indians are disgusting people" was shared on the r/IndianRailways community.

"We Indians have zero civic sense. Currently travelling in a 3AC compartment. And I feel like 3AC coaches have become new second sleeper coaches," the Redditor wrote, kicking off a post filled with pointed observations about the condition of the coach and the conduct of passengers.

From strewn wrappers and foot wiping on provided bedding to loud phone usage and clogged toilets, the user described a scene that was anything but comfortable.

"People [are] throwing all sorts of empty chips and wafer packs. Using the bedsheets provided to wipe their feet. Blasting their phones on full volume ignoring the regards of others," the post read.

One family's actions, in particular, were singled out. "One family [was] making mix-bhel and throwing the leftover half-eaten chillies, cucumbers, onion peels all over the alleyway," the Redditor added. "The people want everything neat and clean but they don't want to keep it that way."

The passenger also lamented the lack of railway staff and proper maintenance. "There is no attendant in this coach (even he can't help this). There is no soap in the toilets, the toilets are choked."

In a particularly worrying observation, the user described a power outlet being potentially damaged after a fellow traveller plugged in an electric kettle. "It was working fine in the morning but after they [a family] plugged their electric kettle in the socket...it has stopped working," wrote the user.

The passenger didn't shy away from sharing the deeply unpleasant moments that made the journey unbearable. "People are literally walking barefoot in this coach, all of their feet are black and they are just wiping their feet on the bedsheets and blankets provided. I'm on the lower berth, and the children on the middle and upper berth are wiping their feet on my bedsheet. I'm beyond disgusted," the post read, adding, "We don't deserve good things."

As if the situation wasn't bad enough, the train was also delayed. "The best part is that this train is running late by 11 hours and 46 minutes currently," the user concluded, signing off with the note: "Rant over."

The post has since drawn hundreds of reactions.

One comment read, "Someone plugged an electric kettle? They appear to be too careless."

Another user wrote, "Is there no like collective realisation that you need to clean up a bit? How long can the trash pile up?"

Someone said that many Indians lacked civic sense because the education system prioritised academics over life skills, and daily struggles left little room for such awareness. "You can't have this conversation with minimum wage workers. They have bigger things to worry about and have lived in villages. Our education is very competitive due to the population and reservation system. This ensures that most people in the country know more about the Pythagoras theorem than basic civic sense," read a part of the long comment.

In January, a video from Prayagraj showed railway employees inspecting luggage on the platform and finding items such as bed sheets and towels stolen from train coaches. The video was posted to Reddit where the community demanded strict action and harsher penalties against such passengers.