'We Are With You': Devendra Fadnavis To Tribal Whose Husband Was Killed By Land Mafia

Mr Fadnavis said action will be taken against those responsible.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a tribal woman whose husband was allegedly killed by land mafia that she has no reason to worry and the government will take stern action in such cases.

Mr Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, was speaking on Monday at a government programme here where '7/12' extracts, or land title documents, were handed over to 17 tribal families from Padgha in Thane district whose lands had been grabbed by the mafia.

Four tribals spoke about their plight on this occasion.

Baby Ghadge, 48, said she and her husband were severely beaten up by the land mafia, which led to his death.

A visibly moved Mr Fadnavis said the government will support her and action will be taken against those responsible.

"We are with you. You don't worry now," he told the woman.

The deputy chief minister directed officials to examine records of lands originally allotted to tribal families in the area to check if ownership was transferred -- through fraud or coercion -- subsequently.

He also lauded the efforts by local NGO Shramajivi Sanghatana which works for the tribals.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare said information about ownership details of land allotted to tribals will be put in the public domain to prevent land grabbing.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)