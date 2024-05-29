Water Shortage In Delhi: Rs 2,000 Fine For Washing Car With Hose

Washing cars with hose, using domestic water for commercial purposes and overflowing water tanks in Delhi will attract a Rs 2,000 fine as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government takes urgent steps to tackle a water crisis in the national capital as it reels under a scorching summer.

Delhi minister Atishi, who handles the supply portfolio, has issued directions to Delhi Jal Board CEO A Anbarasu to form 200 teams to monitor and reduce cases of water wastage.

These teams will visit residential areas and check if drinking water is being wasted. Activities like washing cars with water from a pipe, overflowing water tanks, use of domestic water supply for commercial uses and use of drinking water at construction sites will be considered to be wastage. Such activities will attract a Rs 2,000 fine.