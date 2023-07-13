Water Cannons, Batons Used Against Protesting BJP Workers In Patna

Police in Patna used tear gas, water cannons and batons to prevent BJP workers from marching towards the Bihar Assembly to protest against an alleged scam in the recruitment of teachers.

Heavy security had been put in place in the city to prepare for the protest march, which began at Gandhi Maidan.

The protest is part of a larger allegation of corruption that the BJP has levelled against the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. The party has got more ammunition since Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was named in the CBI chargesheet in the land-for-jobs scam on July 3.

BJP's Samrat Choudhary, who is the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council and was part of the protest march, said, “Nitish Kumar, you can lathicharge all you like, but I will continue to fight against you. The lathicharge is being done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's goons.”