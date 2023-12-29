Watch: Yogi Adityanath's Selfie At The Ground Where PM Will Hold A Rally

Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie in Ayodhya

It's all pictures and smiles in Ayodhya at the moment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Friday seen inspecting the ground in the temple town where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally. The Chief Minister was also seen taking a selfie.

The Chief Minister, said officials, will stay tonight in Ayodhya in view of the PM's visit tomorrow.

PM Modi will visit the town on Saturday to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport. He will also address a public rally near the airport.

"The prime minister is expected to reach Ayodhya airport somewhere around 10:45 am. After landing at the airport, he will move straight to Ayodhya railway station where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station. He will then return to the airport, inaugurate the newly-built airport and subsequently address a 'jan sabha' (public rally)," Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal told news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie after inspecting the ground where PM Modi will be holding a rally tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5TQUjcmxOz — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

About 1.5 lakh people are expected to assemble for the rally that will last nearly an hour, he added.

The agency reported that PM Modi will hold a roadshow on a stretch between the airport and the railway station and acknowledge the greetings of people of Ayodhya.

During his Ayodhya visit, PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat and six new Vande Bharat trains, his office said on Thursday.

PM Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya and projects worth over Rs 4,600 crore for other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi's visit also comes less than a month before the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of the upcoming Ram temple.

A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister.

