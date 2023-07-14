Watch: Yogi Adityanath Showers Flowers On Kanwariyas On Delhi-Meerut Highway

Yogi Adityanath was accompanied by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flowers on Kanwariyas on the Delhi-Meerut highway today.

The Chief Minister reached the Delhi-Meerut highway from Saharanpur where he showered flowers on thousands of Shiva devotees.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad were also present.

यह 'पुष्पवर्षा' आस्था का अभिनंदन और महान सनातन संस्कृति का वंदन है।



हर हर महादेव!

Earlier this afternoon, flowers were showered on devotees of Shiva from a helicopter by the administration and senior police officers. From Meerut to Barnawa, the Kanwariyas received a floral shower.

Flowers are showered on Kanwariyas every year since the time the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, officers showered flowers on the devotees in Varanasi too.

The Commissioner, District Magistrate (DM) and other senior officials took off in a helicopter from the Meerut police line.

An aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra was conducted in the entire district and its boundaries. The DM and the Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) welcomed Kanwariyas in Meerut by showering flowers from a helicopter.