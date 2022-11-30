Watch: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Helmsman', Steers Boat During Official Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steers a boat

Her penchant for doing away with protocol and walking off the beaten track is well-known. Today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again came across as a hands-on person, and quite literally at that, as she helmed a boat during one of her official visits to a rural area in Bengal.

The Chief Minister visited some villages in North 24-Parganas district on a boat. During the ride, she was seen in the wheelhouse, steering the boat all by herself for a while, with an official standing next to her.

Tweeting a video of Ms Banerjee steering the boat, her party All India Trinamol Congress (AITMC) said: "Hon'ble CM paid a unique visit to villages in North 24-Parganas on a boat. In a lively mood she was seen steering the vessel herself."

The tweet added: "With the wheels of progress and prosperity in her able hands, Bengal strides ahead."

In another video posted by AITMC, the Chief Minister can be seen trying her hand at weaving.

"Local artisans were seen sharing their craft with their beloved CM @MamataOfficial. The GoWB has taken several initiatives to empower the local artisans and weavers in the state. Under the Bengal Model, our culture and our craft shall always be celebrated," the ATIMC tweet said.

Ms Banerjee is currently on a three-day tour of North 24-Parganas. Yesterday, she hit the headlines when she stalled a government programme and pulled up the District Magistrate over his failure to bring to the venue the winter garments that she had bought for distribution among locals.

Ms Banerjee, in the presence of the locals, asked District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi to make arrangements to bring the garments to the venue at the earliest.

"I've brought 15,000 winter garments, blankets for locals. Where have you kept them? Bring them to me immediately. I'll not continue with the programme till you get those ... I'll wait here," a visibly upset Ms Banerjee told Mr Dwivedi.

Thousands of people had gathered at Hingalganj for the programme, which was organised to distribute caste certificates and dole out various benefits under government schemes.