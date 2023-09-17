Watch: Vice President Raises National Flag At New Parliament Building

The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday raised the national flag at the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoists the national flag at Gaj Dwar, the New Building of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/dwlGNDfjGq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group.

