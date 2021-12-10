Watch: UP Cops Thrash Man With Child In Arms, Claim "Light Force"

The police are seen thrashing the man with sticks as the child wails in his arms

Highlights Police are seen trying to yank the child out of the man's arms.

Police then thrashed the man with sticks as the child wailed.

Senior police official Arun Kumar Singh agreed excessive force was used.

In a shocking incident of excessive force used by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, several policemen were caught on camera on Thursday, raining blows on a man carrying a small child. In a nearly one-minute-long clip, the police are seen trying to yank the child out his arms and then thrashing him with sticks as the child wails.

"Bachhe ko lag jayegi (The child will get hurt)," the man is heard saying as he tries to run away from the police. They chase him and a few officers try to forcefully pull the child away from him. The man is heard insisting it was his child. "Iska maa bhi nahi hain (The child doesn't have a mother)," he is heard saying.

The man is an employee of the district hospital in Kanpur Dehat's Akbarpur and his brother is a "regular nuisance maker", the police said.

"A few people were spreading lawlessness in the area, shutting down the Out Patients' Department (OPD) of the hospital and scaring the patients away," Kanpur Dehat's Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia said.

Arun Kumar Singh, a senior police official of Kanpur Dehat, agreed that excessive force was used. He, however, added that the man was "trying to stop the construction work at the hospital. When the police tried to intervene and stop him, he bit a police inspector's hand".

His senior, Mr Chaurasia, however, maintained, "We used light force to stop them."