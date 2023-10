The scene from the accident site in Maharashtra where the flyover collapsed

An under construction flyover in Maharashtra broke into two and collapsed Monday afternoon, damaging a crane machine and sending up a huge dust cloud, showed a video.

The incident, which took place around 2:30 pm, happened in the city of Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district of the state.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A pillar at the under-construction site of Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway collapsed today morning in Chiplun. Soon after, a portion of the flyover also collapsed, damaging a crane machine that was being used at the site. No injuries or casualties were… pic.twitter.com/m5iVsXCPhi — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

No injuries or casualties were reported.