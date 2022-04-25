Watch: Trapped Under Collapsed Delhi House, Survivors Get Water To Drink

Videos showed firemen pushing a water bottle through a hole to the workers trapped inside.

Three construction workers out of five trapped under a pile of concrete rubble in south west Delhi's Satya Niketan area have been resued, said the police.

A house collapse call was made to the police at around 1:25 on Monday afternoon. Six fire engines are at the spot.

The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed, said officials.

Efforts are underway to pull out those still trapped inside.

An excavator was clearing away the rubble as police manned the area.