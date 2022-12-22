Watch: Timely Action of Railway Cops Save Two Elderly Women From Incoming Train

The video was posted on December 20

Railway policemen's quick thinking helped save the life of two elderly women who were crossing the railway tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera on the platform and was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

The video shows women crossing the tracks. In the clip, one can be seen carrying a headload, and another woman is seen rushing towards the platform with bags. A few seconds later, a train is seen approaching the station and railway police jumped into action and pulled them onto the platform.

The Ministry of Railways appreciated the actions of the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police. Along with the video, the caption when translated to English reads, "Safety is paramount! Vigilant RPF and GRP personnel saved the lives of two elderly women crossing the tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another."

The video was posted on December 20 and so far it has amassed more than 52,000 views on Twitter and several likes and comments.

Earlier, the Railway Protection Force official jumped into action after seeing the woman being dragged along a moving train while trying to board it at the Akola Station on the Nagpur-Mumbai line.

The CCTV video of the incident shows the cop patrolling the station in the evening when he sees the elderly woman being dragged. As the train picks up speed, the woman is seen hanging from the door. The cop sprints and grabs the woman, pulling her away to the platform after which the train stops.

A small crowd gathers to help the cop and the woman is escorted away by other railway policemen.