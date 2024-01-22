Watch: Thousands Of Diyas Light Up Famous Saryu Ghat In Ayodhya

Celebrations are being held across the nation, captivating attention from around the world.

After the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple on Monday, the city was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis', creating a mesmerising atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of the Lord.

Earlier today, the 'Pran Pratishtha' was concluded with great zeal and gusto, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests. The temple echoed with jubilant chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Meanwhile, several people participated in the mega 'Diya' lighting event at the famous Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Saryu ghat illuminated with hundreds of diyas after Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/caYQx815MF — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Visuals showed water fountains irradiating the Saryu Ghat and people were seen immersed in devotion towards Ram Lalla.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi appealed to people to light 'Diyas' at home to mark the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the lord.

It is believed that upon the return of Lord Ram with wife Seeta and brother Lakshman, the people of Ayodhya adorned the city by lighting 'Diyas' to welcome them.

The grand Ram Temple was also decorated with colourful lights as people thronged the temple to catch a glimpse of 'Ram Lalla'. However, the temple will be open to public from tomorrow onwards.

Celebrations are being held across the nation, captivating attention from around the world.

An 'Aarti' was performed at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to mark the auspicious occasion.

The national capital also witnessed grand celebrations across the city as people held 'Bhandaras', burst crackers and raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Bhandaras are a community-wide food distribution programme organised on special or auspicious occasions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also participated in 'Bhandaras' organised in different parts of Delhi.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, held today in Ayodhya, is set to go down in history. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held at 12.29 pm, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on occasion. He congratulated the people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony in the Ayodhya temple and said Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now.

"After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come," he said.

"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Prime Minister added.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed.The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

