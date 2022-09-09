Watch: Thousands At Mumbai Beach For Ganesh Idols' Immersion

Devotees take the idols for immersion in grand processions.

Thousands of people were gathered at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony, showed a fabulous panoramic 360-degree view captured by a Coast Guard helicopter.

On this day, devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings. Girgaon Chowpatty is one of the major spots for immersion of popular idols like Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival which began on August 31, ended today with the visarjan ceremony. The idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Devotees take the idols for immersion in grand processions.

The pandemic-induced restrictions had curtailed the celebration in the last two years. Free from those restrictions, the festival was celebrated with great fervour this year.

Processions began in Mumbai and other parts of the state on Friday morning amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya", beating of drums and sprinkling of gulal.