Watch: Stranded For Over 2 Hours, Bengaluru Techies Leave Cars, Walk Home

Heavy rains and traffic continue to paralyse Bengaluru, the electronic city.

Heavy rains and traffic continue to paralyse Bengaluru, the electronic city. This time, Bangaloreans were forced to abandon their vehicles and walk towards home. Following a heavy downpour and waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday evening, the Bengaluru traffic police closed down one side of the Electronics City flyover. This resulted in a massive traffic jam, lasting for over two hours.

Tired of waiting endlessly for the traffic to clear, some commuters decided to leave their vehicles on the road and walk towards home.

Many commuters shared pictures and videos of Bengaluru's infamous traffic. In various pictures, cars and other vehicles are seen lined up.

Calling it “complete chaos”, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “In this situation if there is a medical emergency then there is no chance of survival. Electronic City flyover towards Madiwala is almost completely jammed Vehicles were not at all moving almost 2.30hrs for just 2 km.”

Complete chaos!!



In this situation, if there is a medical emergency then there is no chances of survival.



Electronic City flyover towards Madiwala is almost completely jammed Vehicles were not at all moving almost 2.30hrs for just 2 km 🤦🤦🤦 #Bengaluru#Bengalururainspic.twitter.com/zwoqAjdEES — Sophia Vijay (@sansofibm) October 23, 2024

Tagging Madivala Traffic Police on X, another user shared the traffic situation and wrote, “Completely Jammed from past 1.5 hrs in the #electroniccity flyover. I must have reached my home now which is 30kms away. Logged out at 5:20 and we are still stuck! We can see most of the employees of various companies frustrated and starting to walk.”

Completely Jammed from past 1.5 hrs in the #electroniccity flyover. I must have reached my home now which is 30kms away. Logged out at 5:20 and we are still stuck! We can see most of the employees of various companies frustrated and starting to walk. @madivalatrfpspic.twitter.com/wqvXuIArN6 — KpopStan🤍 (@PratikfamHouse) October 23, 2024

Another user which goes by the name of Karnataka Portfolio, which shares state-related updates, uploaded a video of slow-moving traffic and people walking on a flyover. The user said traffic has been standstill for over two hours, with vehicles backed up from Bommanahalli to Electronic City due to heavy rain.

“Commuters are frustrated by the delay, as this route is a major connection for those traveling to Bengaluru's IT hub. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes or delay their trips until the situation improves. This incident highlights the city's need for better drainage and traffic management during the monsoon,” they wrote.

Traffic on the Electronic City flyover has been at a standstill for over two hours, with vehicles backed up from Bommanahalli to Electronic City due to heavy rain. The downpour has caused waterlogging at key entry and exit points, making driving difficult and slowing traffic.… pic.twitter.com/xGaIC306x7 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 23, 2024

When it rains, it floods in Bengaluru. For the past few weeks, Bengaluru has been facing heavy rainfall, leading to floods and loss of infrastructure and lives. On Tuesday, an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area in the eastern part of Bengaluru. There were around 20 people inside the building at the time of the collapse, said officials. Five people were killed.

The government has urged private companies to let their employees work from home. Schools have been shut.