Watch: Stampede-Like Situation At Madhya Pradesh Vaccine Centre

Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated 3 per cent of its population with both doses.

At a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, the turnout of people for vaccination was such on Thursday, that it led to a stampede-like situation.

As soon as the centre opened for the day at Sausar, scores of people from various age groups were seen rushing in, apparently to reserve a slot.

People were seen skidding and falling on top of each other. Several elderly women are among those who are seen falling to the ground.

Later, the police had to be called in to bring the situation under control.

In a vaccination centre at Sausar in Chhindwara the turnout of people for #vaccination was such, that it led to a stampede like situation, Later police came in and brought the situation under control — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 1, 2021

Madhya Pradesh has been in the news for its slow vaccination pace that picked up briefly after the centre rolled out its new vaccination policy last week.

However, after reporting a national record with over 17 lakh vaccinations on June 21, the numbers have flagged and there have been several complaints of people getting vaccination certificates despite not getting a jab.

The government has denied any irregularity but has faced opposition criticism of fudging the numbers to cover up a shortage.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh said it had administered 9.5 lakh doses. The state now has 3 per cent of its population covered by both doses.