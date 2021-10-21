Watch: Ships At All Major Ports Hoot To Mark A Billion Covid Jabs

Aerial videos show ships lined up along the docks sounding their sirens

Ships anchored at all major ports of the country hooted today as India achieved the milestone of administering a billion Covid vaccine doses in just 279 days.

Aerial videos of several ports show ships lined up along the docks sounding their sirens to commemorate the landmark.

A video from Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port showed massive vessels parked in still waters blazing their sirens as officials load cargo onto some ships.

India reached the one billion mark this morning with the government hoping to inoculate all of India's 944 million adults this year.

Three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 percent are fully vaccinated, the government said.

Congratulating India for the exceptional feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians".

The five states that have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

India, with the world's largest vaccination drive, is the only country after China that has administered a billion jabs.