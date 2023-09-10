Watch: 'Sharing My Remarks At G20 Closing Ceremony,' Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi hands over G20 presidency to Brazil's Luiz Inacio da Silva

Marking the ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who praised India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies.

Brazil will take over the mantle of the presidency of the G20 on December 1.

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi called for the world's "new realities" to reflect in the "new global structure", and sought reforms in global bodies as the United Nations.

"It's nature's law that those who don't change with times lose their relevance," PM Modi said.

The big takeaway of the Summit were a call to end the "global trust deficit", the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the launch of new connectivity networks between the US, India, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf states.