Watch: Security Breach During Amit Shah Tripura Visit, Car Sped Past Cops

Amit Shah was in Agartala yesterday to meet former Tripura royal Pradyot Manikya Debburma and discuss an alliance between BJP and the Tipra Motha. He also held a meeting with recently sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. But one development that was not on Mr Shah's itinerary was having an unauthorised car follow his convoy.

The security breach, which was caught on camera, shows a White Tata Tigor following the Union Home Minister's convoy soon after it left the State Guest House in Agartala.

Cops tried to stop the car as Amit Shah's convoy is passing by. But the Tigor evaded the security detail and sped past the convoy.

The car entered the scene just after the tail car of Amit Shah's convoy. Some other VIP cars were also scheduled to follow.

Police said they are investigating the matter.