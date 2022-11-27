Watch: Rohini Acharya Greets Father Lalu Yadav Before Kidney Transplant

74-year-old Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Singapore for the surgery.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has shared an emotional tweet for her father after greeting him as he arrived in Singapore ahead of his kidney transplant

The 74-year-old, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, headed to Singapore for the surgery on Saturday. Acharya, who lives in Singapore, will donate the kidney for the procedure.

"Every moment is filled with happiness when you are with your father. He taught me how to overcome every hardship and has helped the poor, deprived and exploited," Achraya wrote as she tweeted a video of Yadav arriving in Singapore.

The clip shows Yadav arriving in a wheelchair at the Singapore airport accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti. Yadav, wrapped in a white shawl, can be seen greeting people as Acharya touches his feet.

Acharya has in the past shared several tweets in support of her father. She had announced her decision to donate her kidney, which she called " just a small chunk of flesh", earlier this month.

"It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all", she had said in a tweet.

The surgery will reportedly take place on December 5.

Yadav, who is out on bail in the fodder scam case, was in Singapore last month for initial checkups for his renal issues but had to return on October 24. A Delhi court had on Saturday allowed Yadav's daughter Bharti, an accused in a money laundering case, to accompany him to Singapore.