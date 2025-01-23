Watch: RCB Fan Dips Jersey In Water, Performs Special Ritual At Maha Kumbh

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed an unusual act of devotion involving a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan, who performed a special ritual for his favourite IPL team. At the sacred Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati - the fan dipped the team's jersey in the holy waters, hoping to bring good fortune for RCB in the upcoming season.

In a video titled "Maha Kumbh Mela. RCB forever" shared on Instagram, the fan, standing beside a sadhu at the Sangam, held an RCB jersey. With great reverence, he dips the jersey thrice into the sacred waters - a symbolic act of seeking blessings for his side. The clip ends with him walking back to the banks, holding the jersey.

The video has gained much attention on social media.

A user commented, "This time RCB will win."

Another wrote, "RCB Men's team - This time the cup is ours."

Others were less supportive, with comments like, "Please don't do all this nonsense," and "There is a lack of knowledge in our country."

With the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season fast approaching, RCB fans continue to display their unwavering loyalty. Despite their massive popularity and star-studded lineups, including Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, RCB have failed to win the title.

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, the team has made it to the finals three times: in 2009, where they lost to the Deccan Chargers; in 2011, falling short against the Chennai Super Kings; and in 2016, when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them.

The IPL title has always slipped through their fingers, leading to the now-famous fan-chant: "Ee sala cup namde" (This time, the cup is ours).

However, the franchise's women's team gave fans a reason to celebrate in 2024, when they won the Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 title under Smriti Mandhana's captainship.

Virat Kohli, RCB's captain until 2021, could once again take up the mantle in 2025. After stepping down as skipper in 2022, he temporarily returned to lead the team during IPL 2023 when Faf du Plessis was injured. With Du Plessis no longer part of the franchise, speculations about Kohli's return to captaincy have intensified.