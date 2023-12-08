Watch: Railway Minister Shares Video Of India's 1st Bullet Train Station In Ahmedabad

The train is scheduled to operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared a spectacular video of India's first bullet train terminal built at Sabarmati Multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad. The short clip gives a sneak peek into this architectural marvel. The terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art modern features and it is designed to provide passengers with a comfort and travel experience. The train is scheduled to operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The project is being executed with both technical and financial support from the Government of Japan.

"Terminal for India's first bullet train! Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad," Mr Vaishnaw wrote in the caption of his post.

Terminal for India's first bullet train!



📍Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/HGeoBETz9x — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 7, 2023

Since being shared, the video has grabbed the attention of the citizens as it has accumulated more than 565,000 views and over 20,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called the terminal glorious, others simlpy called it beautiful.

"Such a glorious structure that's a blend of modernity and our Heritage! Amazing work is happening in railways sector and this is going to propel our country to another level altogether," wrote one user. "Gift city, Metro, River front road and river front, Bullet train, Biggest cricket stadium, Sardar Sarovar, Statue of Unity, Rannostav, Highest Rooftop Solar in country," commented another.

Mr Vaisnaw had previously announced that the first bullet train section in India, which is a 50km stretch between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat, will be completed in August 2026. He had also said a significant step - completion of 100 km of viaducts and 230 km of pier work - had been taken for the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, of which the Bilimora-Surat section is a part.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. The foundation for the bullet train project was laid in Ahmedabad in September 2017.

The projected cost for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an estimated Rs 1.08 lakh crore, of which the centre is committed to providing Rs 10,000 crore, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will contribute Rs 5,000 crore each. The remaining funding will be secured through a loan from Japan - at a minimal 0.1 per cent interest rate.