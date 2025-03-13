Watch: Railway Minister Shares Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared an update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. In a video posted to X, titled "Progress", he showed significant advancements, particularly in Maharashtra, where 360 km of the corridor is now complete, and nearly 2 km of the undersea tunnel has been constructed. "India's Bullet Train project update," Mr Vaishnaw wrote on X.

The footage captured ongoing work at major locations, starting from the Mumbai BKC underground station, followed by major construction sites at Bandra Kurla Complex, Vikhroli, Sawli, Ghansoli, Shilphata, and Thane. In these regions, tunneling, foundation work, and pier construction are in full swing - significant progress in the project's Maharashtra section.

India's Bullet Train project update. pic.twitter.com/9l2AAxeTTn — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 12, 2025

Further along the corridor in Gujarat, the video showed active developments in Palghar, Valsad, Navsari, and Bharuch districts, where viaducts, station structures, and bridges over rivers such as Kharera, Kaveri, Purna, and Narmada are taking shape. The work on major stations in Surat, Vadodara, and Anand is also underway, with the minister inspecting the Anand construction site and interacting with workers. The Ahmedabad station and the passenger terminal hub at Sabarmati were also featured as work-in-progress zones in the update.

As part of the project's expansion, a 200-metre-long steel bridge will be launched this month in Nadiad, Gujarat. Located along National Highway-48, which connects Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, the bridge is set for completion by August. Weighing 1,500 metric tonnes, it stands 14.3 metres wide and 14.6 metres high.

Steel bridges, typically spanning 40 to 45 metres, are essential for highway and railway crossings. The bullet train corridor will include a total of 28 such bridges - 11 in Maharashtra and 17 in Gujarat.

Developed in collaboration with Japan, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is a landmark initiative aimed at transforming rail connectivity in India. It has a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,08,000 crore. The high-speed rail corridor, covering key business and industrial hubs, is a major step towards India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, news agency ANI reported earlier.