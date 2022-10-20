Watch: Rail Cop, Traveling Without Ticket, Lashes Out At Official

The railway cop was travelling in the train allegedly without reservation.

A railway police personnel in Bihar pulled out his belt to hit a ticket examiner after a heated argument over being asked to show his ticket.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, Munna Kumar, was travelling in an AC coach of Chitpur-Jogbani Express allegedly without reservation.

A video showing the cop, who was wearing a khakee uniform, being restrained by other passengers has gone viral.

On being asked to show his ticket by TTE (travelling ticket examiner) Bipin Kumar, he charged at him. The issue escalated to a fistfight with the cop even trying to hit the ticket examiner with his belt, which is part of the police uniform.

He struggled to free himself as others tried to prevent him from assaulting the TTE. A co-passenger filmed the incident.

Senior officials of the Railways and GRP intervened and resolved the issue when the train reached Katihar railway station.