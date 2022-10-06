Viral: Video Of Rahul Gandhi Tying Mother Sonia's Shoelace, Captioned "Ma"

This is Sonia Gandhi's first public outing after a Covid infection earlier this year.

As Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined her son Rahul Gandhi on his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Karnataka today, an endearing moment caught on camera was shared by many party leaders.

The video showed Rahul Gandhi kneeling at his mother's feet, helping her tie her shoelaces. Once the laces were secured, the two continued on their march.

The moment was shared by the Congress Twitter handle with the caption: "Ma (mother)".

At one point, Rahul Gandhi was seen pausing and asking his mother to take a break. She climbed into a car but rejoined the march later.

This is Mrs Gandhi's first public outing after a Covid infection earlier this year. She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in 2016.

She joined Rahul Gandhi's march in Mandya, walked a short distance surrounded by a large crowd of slogan-shouting party workers before getting into a car. Later, she returned to the march.

Rahul Gandhi plans to walk 3,570 km through 12 states in his campaign to "unite India" and send a message against what he calls the "divisive politics" of the BJP. The Congress MP plans to travel towards the north after walking through three southern states.