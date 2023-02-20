Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka Take On Gulmarg In Snowmobiles

On Wednesday, Mr Gandhi was seen skiing through the slopes of Gulmarg.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a snowmobile with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. A video shared on Twitter shows the siblings riding through the fresh snow in the popular tourist destination surrounded by skiers and others on snowmobiles.

Shared on Twitter by Srinavas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, the video shows Rahul Gandhi, in ski goggles, and Priyanka Gandhi taking turns riding the snowmobile through the white landscape while the other rode pillion.

On Wednesday, Mr Gandhi was seen skiing through the slopes of Gulmarg as he began a two-day personal visit which was described by others as "a perfect vacation after the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra".

The video of the siblings on the snowmobile was shared the same day as Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting of party leaders of Kashmir, and slammed the BJP for the ongoing eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as a deliberate move by BJP to divert the attention of the people from real issues.

He also told the party leaders that he will continue to visit Jammu and Kashmir as he feels their pain and anguish, he will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.