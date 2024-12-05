Watch: Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi Meet Childhood Hindi Teacher

Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with their former Hindi teacher.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Thursday shared a touching video on his Instagram, where he revisited his childhood memories with his teacher.

In this heartwarming video clip, Rahul Gandhi is seen with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, as they chat with their former Hindi teacher, reflecting on their school days.

The video displays both of them sharing fond recollections and moments of laughter with the teacher joining in the conversation with past memories.

In the caption, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi, “A memorable meeting today in Parliament with our childhood Hindi teacher! It was a joy to relive those old memories with him.”

The message that is sought to be sent out is how deeply Rahul and Priyanka cherish their teacher's influence on their lives.

Rahul Gandhi, in the video, says that it is the rarity of finding truly great teachers. He is also heard laying stress on “how difficult it is to come across educators who make a lasting impact”.

His statement spotlights the importance of quality teaching in shaping one's life.

Throughout the video, Priyanka Gandhi shares a personal story, mentioning how people still compliment her for her excellent Hindi, a skill that she proudly attributes to her teacher's guidance.

Rahul, on the other hand, engages in humorous and lighter exchanges with the teacher about his own Hindi skills.

The teacher humorously remarks that they had to adopt special methods to teach Rahul, adding a touch of warmth and fun to the conversation. The teacher is also saying that he is proud of both of them.

The video went viral within just an hour of being posted, garnering a huge number of views and likes.

This reflects the widespread response to the Gandhi siblings' nostalgic moment shared in the video. Rahul and Priyanka's fondness for their teacher is evident, and it evokes interesting reactions from viewers.

