Watch: PM Modi Visits Hyderabad's Ameerpet Gurudwara On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Ameerpet Gurudwara in Hyderabad, Telangana on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ameerpet Gurudwara in Hyderabad, Telangana on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/CemgksUvW7 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world. Had also paid tributes to him during #MannKiBaat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EhzW828FbZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

This year, the important event is being commemorated with the utmost love and reverence by Sikhs all across the world on Monday.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar.

The langar food is considered auspicious, and the traditional prasad served on auspicious occasions is kada prasad. On this important day, many people participate in Sewa and offer food.

