Watch: PM Modi's Gesture Before Taking Oath At Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for his grand oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening to thunderous cheers and chants of "Modi, Modi" from the large gathering.

As PM Modi joined his cabinet colleagues on the stage for his swearing-in, he folded his hands and bowed before the 8,000-odd invitees, including several heads of states, other dignitaries, industrialists, and celebrities invited to the event.

The Prime Minister took oath for a record third term along with 71 ministers. There will be 31 cabinet ministers in the new government, 36 junior ministers, and five will be given independent charge. The portfolios will be announced later.

PM Modi, heading a coalition government in his third term after the BJP fell short of the majority mark of 272, is the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third term in a row.