Watch: Panic After Elephant Spotted Roaming In Residential Area In Rishikesh

The elephant did not harm anyone.

Panic ensued in Rishikesh's Ganganagar area after a wild elephant was spotted roaming the streets on Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 10 pm when panicked locals came out of their houses and found a giant elephant wandering in the narrow lanes of the residential region.

Though it was a populated area, the trapped elephant kept meandering through the lanes as it could not find a way out.

However, it is reported that the elephant did not harm anyone.

Several people captured the unusual sight on their mobile phones. A video of the incident filmed by the residents of nearby buildings has now gone viral on social media.

As human populations grow and animal habitats are lost, the number of reported wild animal sightings in and around residential areas has increased in recent times. Notably, wild animals often stray in the cities in search of food or water. It is important for the local authorities to ensure the safety of both the elephants and the residents.

In June this year, a herd of seven elephants entered Pujariguda village in Parvathipuram district of Andhra Pradesh for drinking water. Villagers tried to shoo them away but the elephants made their way into the village.

The visuals showed tuskers drinking water stored in two buckets by the villagers. An elephant was also seen going to a makeshift container on the edge of a village road.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had in March this year released 14 guidelines to address Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC), which aims to facilitate a common understanding among key stakeholders, on what constitutes effective and efficient mitigation of such conflicts in India.