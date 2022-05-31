Watch: Odisha Sanitary Worker Sweeps Road While Carrying Baby On Back, Internet Lauds Commitment

Woman sweeps road while carrying child on her back

A woman has to juggle many things while managing work along with household and children. From prime ministers to bureaucrats, women have been seen carrying their babies to office. Their multi-tasking efforts have also been appreciated by many social media users.

Now, a video going viral on social media shows a sanitary worker cleaning the road in Odisha while carrying her child on her back.

#WATCH | Odisha: A lady sweeper, Laxmi cleans the road in Mayurbhanj district with her baby tied to her back. pic.twitter.com/g7rs3YMlFn — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

The video has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, which said that the worker Lakshmi Mukhi works in Mayurbhanj.

"I have been working in Baripada Municipality for the last 10 years. I am alone in my home so I have to carry my child on my back and work. It is not a problem for me, it is my duty," the sanitary worker told ANI.

When asked about her plight, Badal Mohanti, the chairman of Baripada Municipality, said that Laxmi Mukhi carries the baby woth her due to some personal reasons. "I've instructed my officials to a watch on her needs, if there is any problem we will support her," Mr Mohanti told ANI.

The video has received more than two lakh views and over 7,400 likes on Twitter, with many users praising her bravery.

“I bow down to the sheer commitment of the honorable lady! India that is Bharat successfully strives due to myriad such committed professionals. She is an inspiration in true sense, much better than the ilk of all talk and no trousers from Bollywood!” a user tweeted.

Another said, “Can we do something , atleast for the education of the child.”

More than nine hundred people retweeted the post.