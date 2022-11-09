Watch: Noida Woman Performs Stunt By Sitting On Moving Car's Bonnet, UP Police Takes Action

The video shows the woman sitting atop the moving car

In an attempt to go viral, several people are seen engaging in rather risky feats, thereby putting their own life and lives of others in danger. Case in point: A shocking video of a girl seen sitting on the bonnet of a Scorpio car in Noida that has emerged on the internet. The video, tweeted by a number of users, shows the woman sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV. The woman, dressed in a top and jeans, can be seen sitting in a relaxed position and enjoying her stunt, as the car is being driven on the road. The incident is said to have occurred in Sector 75 of Noida.

After the video went viral, Noida Police seized the car, saying on Twitter that the vehicle was being driven in a dangerous manner. As of now, the exact date and timing of this incident are currently unknown. The Noida police further said on Twitter that action is also being taken against the woman. In the tweet, a picture of the seized vehicle-a black-coloured Mahindra Scorpio with a Uttar Pradesh number plate - can also be seen.

In a similar incident, reported from Noida itself, a 21-year-old man was arrested by the police for performing dangerous stunts for his social media followers. The incident, which happened on May 23, showed the man trying to imitate Ajay Devgn's famous entry scene atop two SUVs from the movie 'Golmaal' which itself was a recreation of a stunt from the movie 'Phool Aur Kaante'. A case was registered against him under the Motor Vehicles Act.