Watch: Filipino Sailor With Depleting O2 Evacuated In Navy-Coast Guard Op

The evacuation was carried out in the Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The Navy, with the help of the Coast Guard, on Tuesday evacuated a Filipino sailor, who is suspected to have Covid, from a merchant vessel in the high seas off Kochi. The rescue operation was carried out after the representatives of the vessel sent out an SOS saying the sailor's oxygen levels were plunging and that he needed urgent medical evacuation.

Dramatic visuals showed the naval team, dressed in PPE suit and other protective gear, airlifting the sailor from MV Lyric Poet. The sailor too was in a PPE suit and was wearing a facemask as he balanced preciously on the carrier, which held by a suspension cable amid strong winds.

The swift evacuation took place after 4 pm on Tuesday in bad weather conditions. "The pilots of the helicopter displaying tremendous skill and professionalism successfully completed the mission in adverse weather conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient," a Navy spokesperson said.

After being airlifted, the sailor, Chief Officer Michel John Abaygar, was taken to INS Garuda and later, to Naval Hospital in Kochi, INHS Sanjivini, the Navy said. The Philippines ship was going from Gibraltar in Europe to China's Machong.