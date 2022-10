Mukesh Ambani arrived at Badrinath in a helicopter and participated in a Puja there

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Thursday offered prayers at Badrinath and donated Rs 5 crore for the development of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

Accompanied by his associates, Mr Ambani arrived at the Himalayan temple in a helicopter and participated in a Puja there, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee vice president Kishore Panwar said.

He also donated Rs 5 crore for creating facilities at Badrinath and Kedarnath, Mr Panwar said.