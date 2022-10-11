Watch: Mimicry Artist Sumedh Shinde's Impersonation Of Bollywood Singers Is Spot On

Mr Shinde's impression of Bollywood singers has left everyone impressed.

The mimicry of actors has been a common phenomenon in the Indian entertainment industry. However, impersonating singers is unquestionably a next-level act that calls for a variety of skills.

A well-known mimicry artist, Sumedh Shinde, has recently posted a series of videos to his Twitter account. Mr Shinde posted this video to Twitter with the following caption: "I am from the generation of MTV and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs, hence I made this interesting concept 3 years ago, hope even you guys will like it. International pop songs by Bollywood singers."

The voices of Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, S P Balasubramaniam, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu, among other renowned Indian film singers, were utilized in the video that he shared.

I am from the generation of Mtv and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs , hence i made this interesting concept 3 years ago , hope even you guys will like it 😊



International pop songs by Bollywood singers 😉👇



Sonu Nigam & Abhijeet bhattacharya pic.twitter.com/ZKanhPL5dO — Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) October 11, 2022

This is not the first time Mr. Shnde has amazed everyone with his superb impersonating skills. Last month, he shared two videos that became very popular on the internet.

The one that was shared on September 23 was a creative video in which he can be seen voicing eminent Bollywood actors while reviewing Brahmastra.

The video showed Mr. Shinde impersonating Bollywood actors and singers like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam, John Abraham, and Pankaj Tripathi.

On September 30, another video was shared in which the artist mimicked the expressions and signature dancing moves of Bollywood actors.

With every new video, Mr. Shinde takes his mimicry skills to another level.