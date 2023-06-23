Watch: Massive PM Modi Banner Flies High In New York Sky

Banner with PM Modi's photo flies in New York sky.

A plane towing a massive banner took a welcome message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the New York skyline as India and the US signed multiple deals to mark his landmark state visit.

"Historic state visit to the USA," read the banner that also carried the photos of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of the banner on Twitter saying, "Meanwhile in the sky of New York in United States of America."

Meanwhile in the sky of New York in United States of America 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j7PcS8aHep — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 23, 2023

It's not clear when the video was shot.

The Prime Minister's visit was celebrated with New York lighting up its iconic Empire State Building and the Niagara Falls in the colours of the Indian flag.

PM Modi today attended a State Lunch organised by the State Department in his honour. He also addressed the gathering along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Yesterday, he attended a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

In New York, he led a record-setting yoga session at the UN headquarters to mark the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will conclude his US visit today after addressing the Indian American community in Washington, and fly to Egypt for the second leg of his tour.



