Watch: Massive Fire At A Garbage Dump In Delhi's Jangpura

Massive fire at garbage dump in Delhi's Jangpura

A massive fire broke out at a garbage dump in Delhi's Jangpura area in the early hours of Monday. Within minutes the fire spread to the nearby shanties. Local people alerted the police, who rescued the slum dwellers. Reports suggest several fire engines are at the spot trying to put out the fire.

The fire at the garbage dump in the heart of the capital broke out just as Delhi'ites breathed easy on Sunday after the air quality improved, due to increased wind speed and steps taken by the government. Rain and strong winds in the hilly states around Delhi too helped bring down the pollution levels.

#WATCH: Fire breaks out at a garbage dump in Delhi's Jangpura area, which later spread to the nearby shanties. Police and fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/vSC0j419Sx — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

On Sunday, a total fine of Rs 83,55,000 was imposed on violators by the teams deployed to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution in the national capital region. The overall air quality index on Sunday was recorded at 181, which is in the 'moderate' category, said the Central Pollution Control Board.

In Delhi, authorities have stepped up efforts to combat pollution, which includes measures like halting construction activities and regulating traffic. Civil construction has also been suspended in Delhi and suburbs.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also directed the transport department and the traffic police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel congestion during the 10-day-long 'Clean Air Campaign' from November 1 to 10.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)