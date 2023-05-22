Watch: Man, Woman Bow To PM Modi In Papua New Guinea. He Reciprocates

PM Modi reciprocated their gesture by bowing down with folded hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received a special welcome in Papua New Guinea with his counterpart James Marape touching his feet, witnessed a similar gesture during his departure on Monday.

A man along with a woman bowed in front of the Prime Minister with their heads touching the ground, showed visuals from the airport today. PM Modi promptly reciprocated their gesture by bowing with folded hands.

The Prime Minister was in the Pacific Island nation to host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). He was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation.

On his arrival, PM Marape touched PM Modi's feet out of deep respect for him, said Sasindran Muthuvel, Governor of West New Britain Provinve who was part of the team that welcomed the visiting Prime Minister.

PM Modi was also accorded a 19-gun salute, guard of honour and ceremonial welcome apart from the PM James Marape's special gesture of receiving him at the airport, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Papua New Guinea from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

He flew to Australia today for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour.