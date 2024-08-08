Watch: Man Outsmarts Phishing Scammer In Viral Phone Call On X

In the video, the caller asks the man to upload his credentials to "receive" money (representational).

"No one can trace this number. It is fake...," a scammer confesses, rattled after his mark turns the tables on him, in a video that has gone viral on X.

The video, posted on Tuesday, was retweeted by entrepreneur Deepak Shenoy, who wrote: "Well done there, scammer called him, he wasted scammer's time, got the scammer riled up - at least someone else didn't get scammed in that time. We need better solutions, of course. Hopefully, non-violent ones."

In the video, the caller tries to persuade the man to upload his private credentials in order to "receive" Rs 8,999 in his account.

The "phisher" urges the man to key in his UPI PIN, claiming that step will lead to the amount being credited into his account. "You need to enter the PIN for verification," he insists.

The man plays along, prolonging the conversation and engaging the scamster while recording him. Finally, he calls him out.

"You want me to give my UPI PIN? You are trying to defraud me from a fake phone number?" he charges. The con artist pretends to be shocked at the allegation and denies any fraud.

His "victim" then points out: "Why should I key in my PIN to receive money? That is done only to send money?"

The conman finally drops the act and hurls abuses, saying: "There are many like you whom we have duped. You can't do a thing to us. No one can trace this number."

The man points out that the conversation is recorded and so is his voice. "I used a voice changer," the scammer claims before disconnecting. The man then turns to the camera and urges those watching to amplify the video so others can be warned.

The video has garnered nearly 5 lakh views on X, though some users have questioned its authenticity and commented that it could be a scripted conversation.