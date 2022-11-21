Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering of tribals in Surat.

A man disrupted Rahul Gandhi's speech in Gujarat today and asked him to continue speaking in Hindi instead of pausing for a translator on stage to repeat the same in Gujarati.

"You speak in Hindi, we will understand. We don't need translation," he shouted.

Rahul Gandhi then paused and asked him, from the stage, if that would be okay -- "Chalega Hindi? (will Hindi work)", he said. The crowd cheered him on, and the translator was made scarce.

Watch: Man Interrupts Speech In Gujarat, Then Rahul Gandhi Does This... https://t.co/jnLJqicSFZpic.twitter.com/JGoy2YkGDZ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 21, 2022

This was Mr Gandhi's first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, where he was addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district.

He called the tribals the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights.

"They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungle. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want that your children become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English," he said.

Gujarat is today witnessing high voltage campaigning ahead of Assembly elections scheduled for next month, as all top leaders of the top three parties staking claim to power are addressing several rallies across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three back-to-back 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' rallies of his party BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding four public meetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also a BJP's star campaigner for the Gujarat elections, will also address a public meeting today.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also participate in road shows and address public meetings.

The elections for the 182-member state assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over 27 years, and is seeking its seventh term in office.