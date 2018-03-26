Watch: Man Drives Burning Oil Tanker Away From Fuel Station, Saves Lives

Without caring for his own safety, Sajid drove a burning oil tanker away from the petrol station, where a number of vehicles had queued up for fuel.
The video captured by a passer-by on his phone shows a blazing ball of fire on the road, as people panicked and ran, and motorcyclists tried to take shelter in a shed on the roadside. There was panic in the area until fire engines arrived.
Sajid narrated that soon as he saw the tanker catch fire, he thought he must somehow move the truck away from the underground storage of the petrol station. "It would have been an inferno if the fire had spread to the storage area," Sajid said.
#WATCH A petrol tanker caught fire while it was being emptied at a petrol pump in MP's Narsinghpur. In an attempt to save lives, the truck driver drove the burning truck to a location away from the petrol pump. Truck driver suffered burns, admitted to hospital (25 March) pic.twitter.com/YBchJ5YsZh— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
Sajid has suffered burn injuries on his hands and is being treated at a local hospital in Narsinghpur.
How the fuel tanker caught fire is not quite clear.
(With inputs from ANI)