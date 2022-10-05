Watch: Madras Regiment Soldier Stumped By Arunachal Doctor's Fluent Tamil

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister, Pema Khandu, has shared a video of this conversation.

India's linguistic diversity is extensive, and it is a country with multiple advanced languages. Some languages have a few common words in them, but the languages spoken in the East or North Eastern states are totally distinct from those in South India. In light of this, the fluent Tamil conversation between an Arunachali doctor and a jawan of the Madras Regiment in a viral video makes a lot of sense.

"Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of the Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity," Mr Khandu wrote.

Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity. @narendramodipic.twitter.com/XNYqJramvN — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the video is receiving very positive reactions from netizens. Users flooded the comment section with lovely comments. While some found the amusing and said, "This is the power of India," another user said, "That's how you respect the diversity".