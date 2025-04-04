Video: Lion In Gujarat House Gives Residents Shock Of Their Life

In a shocking and scary incident, a lion entered a house in Gujarat and sat perched on the kitchen wall for nearly two hours, making the residents run for their lives. The villagers came to the family's rescue and chased the lion away using lights and sounds.

Mulubhai Rambhai Lakhannotra's family was asleep in Kovaya village when a lion entered their house through a roof opening, local media reported. The unannounced guest caused panic. The family ran out of their home and informed the villagers of the lion's visit.

The incident, which took place in Gujarat's Amreli district, was captured on camera. The video shows a lion sitting on the top of the wall, peeping into the kitchen. He looks around as a villager focuses a flashlight on his face. For a moment, he looks into the camera, his eyes glowing in the dark.

After nearly two hours, the lion was chased away. No injuries were reported.

This is not the first time the 'king of the jungle' was seen in public. Earlier in February, the traffic on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway in Gujarat stopped briefly after an Asiatic lion was spotted walking on the road in surprise, halting the movement of vehicles for at least 15 minutes.

The lion was seen crossing a bridge and cars, trucks and bikes stopped to let the lion cross the highway. The video was shot from a car that had stopped on the other side of the road. The incident took place in the Amreli district.