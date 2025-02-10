Watch: Leopard Crossing Road Collides With Milkman. What Happens Next

A video has emerged capturing a scary encounter between a leopard and a man when the big cat was trying to cross a road in a residential area near Udaipur city in Rajasthan. A leopard hit a milkman, riding a bike and the two were left injured with milk spilled on the road. The incident happened on Sunday, around 8 pm at Shilpgram main road near Udaipur city. The CCTV footage shows that at 7:53 pm, a leopard jumps off a boundary wall and runs to cross the road. At the time, a milkman, with milk containers hooked to his bike comes. The two collide. Both, the milkman and leopard fall.

The leopard sits injured on the road for a few seconds before he gets up and walks away. But the milkman continues to sit in the middle of the road, with spilled milk all around.

Two men come out of a house nearby to help the man but soon run back fearing the leopard. They again come, keeping an eye out on the road where the leopard went. At the same time, a car crosses and returns to help. Together, they support the milkman to get up and return to safety.

This is not the first time a leopard was seen roaming freely in Udaipur. Last month, 10 people were killed in a leopard attack in the city. Following this, leopard movement was reported in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur and Sikar.

In December last year, a leopard attacked a daughter in front of her mother, and clawed her neck and face. The leopard ran away when the mother screamed. The mother-daughter duo was cutting grass.