Watch: Karnataka Traffic Cop's Hack For Excessive Honking By Reckless Drivers Is Viral

A viral video capturing the Karnataka Traffic Police's innovative approach to tackling excessive honking is gaining significant attention online. In the footage, the police take an unconventional route, moving beyond traditional fines and penalties to creatively address the issue.

The video captures Karnataka Traffic Police addressing reckless drivers notorious for excessive honking by giving them a dose of their own medicine- playing back their loud honking at full volume.

This creative and humorous tactic has garnered widespread praise on social media, with many applauding the officers for their innovative approach to tackling a common nuisance. Netizens have hailed the method as both effective and entertaining.

Excellent lesson by Karnataka police👍

Shimoga Dist. cops caught drivers honking n made them stand in front of their own vehicles n made to hear the LOUD NOISE made by them!



Absolutely effective n correct.

Dose of their own medicine the learning is very quick.Others shud emulate pic.twitter.com/5J5cogiOOC — Hemanth DP (@DPHemanth) January 21, 2025

Shared widely on platforms like X, the video is being celebrated as a potential game-changer in traffic management, with users urging similar measures in other regions.

One user aptly commented, "That's how you teach rowdy drivers a lesson- by giving them a taste of their own medicine!" Another wrote, "Absolutely effective and correct. A dose of their own medicine ensures the learning is quick."

However, the initiative has also sparked debate. Some users argued that the focus shouldn't just be on drivers but also on stricter regulations for manufacturers of noisy horns and transport authorities that allow their usage. Many called for comprehensive solutions to address noise pollution on the roads.