Watch: Snake Enters BJP Office As Votes Are Being Counted In Karnataka

The snake was rescued, and the camp office was secured.

A strange incident occurred at the Shiggaon Constituency, where Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is running for re-election for the fourth time straight, as the assembly election votes were being counted in Karnataka.

A snake had entered the BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, spreading chaos among the people present there, but it was later rescued, and the building premises were secured amid the CM's presence.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH A snake which had entered BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured amid CM's presence pic.twitter.com/1OgyLLs2wt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Shiggaon is one of the most closely watched seats since Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are in an extremely close contest. According to reports, CM Basavaraj Bommai, who is running for reelection for the fourth time in a row, has a strong electoral advantage.

However, after a high-decibel campaign during which all three key players in the fray-the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular)-went at each other and pulled out stops and heavyweight campaigners to woo voters, the verdict in the battle for the Karnataka Assembly now rests with the people's court, and results will be out in a few hours.

This Assembly election carried much significance as it was held almost a year before the 2024 general elections.

Karnataka has never brought the incumbent back to power since 1985, and the BJP would be hoping to do a first as it bids to return in the southern state.

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Karnataka on May 10, 2023, to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The voting passed off peacefully in Karnataka, with the highest ever voting turnout of 73.19 percent, surpassing the 72.36 percent recorded in 2018.