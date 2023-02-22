Watch: Joggers Run In Half-Marathon Across Ladakh's Frozen Lake

The marathon was aimed at promoting sustainable winter tourism in border villages of Ladakh

Braving sub-zero temperatures at 13,000 feet, 75 runners created history by participating in the world's highest frozen lake half marathon at the Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

Videos from the event show participants slowly jogging on the frozen lake to avoid slipping on the ice. The runners cautiously make their way through the lake, which records a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius in the winter, as onlookers can be heard cheering them on.

#WATCH | The famous Pangong Tso in Ladakh on 20th February hosted the first-ever frozen lake half-marathon



It has entered in Guinness Book of World Records for the world's highest frozen lake marathon pic.twitter.com/jtxgLvPTR2 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The union territory organised the four-hour half marathon, it first maiden 21-km trail running event, on Monday from Lukung to Maan village. The event has now set a Guinness world record for the highest frozen lake half marathon.

The marathon was aimed at promoting sustainable winter tourism in border villages of eastern Ladakh to generate livelihood opportunities for residents especially in winters.

Union Territory Disaster Response Force personnel and Ladakh mountain guide association personnel were deployed along the route to ensure safety of the runners. The route was decided after proper inspection and size of the frozen layer of ice.

After the successful conclusion of the event, the runners were felicitated with medals and certificates, while cash prizes were also given to first, second and third place finishers in both men's and women's categories.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)