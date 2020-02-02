Watch: Masks On, Indians Evacuated From China Dance At Isolation Camp

A group of men, staying at the facility, singing and dancing while wearing masks.

Upon their return from China's Wuhan on Saturday, over 300 Indians were quarantined at a specially-prepared facility in Manesar near Delhi. But their isolation from the rest of the world has not dampened their spirit at all.

A video of a group of men, staying at the facility, singing and dancing while wearing masks has been shared widely on social media.

A total of 647 Indians were evacuated on two Air India flights from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, where they had been stranded since the outbreak. The second Air India flight carrying 324 stranded citizens from Wuhan landed in New Delhi this morning.

People in the facility have been told to wear three-layered masks and undergo daily medical examination. If, after 14 days, they show no symptoms, they will be allowed to go home.

To prevent outbreak of the coronavirus, the facility has been divided into sectors with each holding only 50 students. Each barrack has been further divided into sub-barracks and those in different sectors will not be allowed to intermingle.

However, the people have already found ways to keep themselves busy as a few of them were seen tapping their feet to a song and making videos inside the dormitory-style rooms.

The video was tweeted by Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar and was shared by more than 200 users.

"Coronavirus is dancing on Haryanvi tunes. Happy to see spirited Indian students who were evacuated from China and kept in a Corona Virus isolation camp in Manesar, Haryana created by Indian Army," army veteran and BJP member Major Surendra Poonia wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

"No point being dull and scared of coronavirus," wrote one user, while another said: "That's the spirit!"

The facility is to house approximately 300 students who will be observed for signs of infection for two weeks by a team of doctors and medical personnel.