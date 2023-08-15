Watch: Indian Coast Guard Unfurls National Flag Underwater On Independence Day

The Indian flag was hoisted underwater in Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Indian Coast Guard members displayed their Patriotic fervour by holding and saluting the national flag underwater. The event took place near Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, and a video capturing this momentous act has gained significant popularity online.

In the video, courageous Indian Coast Guard personnel can be observed standing underwater, demonstrating their reverence for the tricolour flag.

The seven-second video shows a group of four Indian Coast Guard members present beneath the ocean's surface. Among them, one guard is seen holding the Indian flag, while the remaining members are seen saluting the national flag.

#WATCH | Underwater hoisting of national flag by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on Independence Day



(Video source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/SPGsU3HxDj — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

The video has captivated numerous people online, leaving them stunned by the remarkable display of courage. Many users have taken to appreciating the brave gesture carried out by the Indian Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation in his 10th Independence Day speech.

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country were invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi's dream of making India a developed country by 2047.