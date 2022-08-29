Watch: India Celebrates After Victory Over Pakistan In Asia Cup Match

India vs Pakistan: Fans holding the national flag gathered in several Indian cities and celebrated with fireworks after India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

India-Pakistan cricket encounters count among the most intense sports rivalries across the world.

New Delhi:

Echoes of "India-India" filled the air across the country as Hardik Pandya hit the victory shot against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match yesterday.

Celebrations erupted across India including places screening the live telecast of the match held at Dubai International Stadium. Fans holding the national flag gathered in several Indian cities and celebrated with fireworks after the India-Pakistan thriller ended in a 5-wicket victory for the 'Men in Blue'.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebrations:

Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru

West Bengal

Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted praises for the Indian team and said they put up a "spectacular all-round performance".

"#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," the Prime Minister tweeted.

