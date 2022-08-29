Watch: India Celebrates After Victory Over Pakistan In Asia Cup Match

India-Pakistan cricket encounters count among the most intense sports rivalries across the world.

Echoes of "India-India" filled the air across the country as Hardik Pandya hit the victory shot against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match yesterday.

Celebrations erupted across India including places screening the live telecast of the match held at Dubai International Stadium. Fans holding the national flag gathered in several Indian cities and celebrated with fireworks after the India-Pakistan thriller ended in a 5-wicket victory for the 'Men in Blue'.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebrations:

Mumbai

#WATCH | Celebration mood in Mumbai as team India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in #AsiaCup2022pic.twitter.com/GFH7JnMvHU — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | People in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad burst firecrackers as they celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in #AsiaCuppic.twitter.com/RQAbhQqror — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2022

Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | People in Madhya Pradesh's Indore celebrate after India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in #AsiaCup2022 match. pic.twitter.com/yTeqG99fFM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 28, 2022

Bengaluru

#WATCH | People celebrate in Bengaluru as India defeats Pakistan by 5 wickets in #AsiaCup2022pic.twitter.com/dkVs1v9EnH — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

West Bengal

#WATCH | People celebrate in West Bengal's Siliguri as India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in #AsiaCup2022pic.twitter.com/nnaOJVGpdK — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted praises for the Indian team and said they put up a "spectacular all-round performance".

"#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," the Prime Minister tweeted.

